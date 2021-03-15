Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__.SHERLOCKED.___ Benedict Cumberbatch opens up on Sherlock season 5

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that a fifth season of the hit BBC TV series "Sherlock" is a possibility. However, the 44-year-old actor, who rose to fame playing a reimagined version of the popular sleuth created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, doesn't see it happening anytime soon. "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin (Freeman, who plays the role of Dr. Watson) and all the other key players involved," he said during an interview with Collider.com.

"So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now," added Cumberbatch.

The fourth season's last episode, The Final Problem aired on BBC, and Netflix in 2017.

Earlier fans got excited when it was announced at the San Diego Comic Con that the events from WandaVision to connect to the sequel, Dr Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. They believed that Cumberbatch would make a brief appearance on the nine-epiosde show that concluded recently. Later, he explained that he did not appear in the first season of "WandaVision" because he was busy with his production company.

"I'm sorry to disappoint you. I don't know, yeah. I mean, that would've been fun I guess. It would've let into (Elizabeth Olsen's) involvement with (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") but, ah hell, you know. That's all to come," Cumberbatch said.

-with IANS inputs