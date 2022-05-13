Doctor Strange 2 Box Office: Benedict Cumberbatch-Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel film maintains steady pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRICEOREASON Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection

Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection: Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen the superhero film has not been able to create wonders at the box office. However, it is marching forward at a steady pace. The film has experienced a slight downfall not just in India's collection but also worldwide after the weekend. Although it seemed easy for MCU film to enter the 100 crore club in India initially but unfortunately faced tough competition from films like KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The Sam Raimi directorial has zoomed past $500M on the global front surpassing the recently released The Batman starring Robert Pattinson by well over 100 percent. With opening day collections of Rs 30 crore, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has successfully earned Rs 100 crore in India also.

On the global front currently, it is the fourth largest for any MCU film, trailing behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the list of films that are performing well in the USA. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness topped the list again.

He also confirmed the record earnings on Twitter, "#DoctorStrange 2 has crossed $500 Million at the Global Box office."

About Doctor Strange 2

Sam Raimi's directorial Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picks up as the eponymous neurosurgeon-turned-Avenger, played by Cumberbatch, casts a dangerous spell that forces him to travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary and alternate versions of himself.