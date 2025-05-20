Did Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning pass Monday test? Monday figures of Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' are out now. Know whether 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' also passed the Monday test or not.

New Delhi:

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is currently dominating the box office in and out of India. Along with it, another Hollywood film, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is also running in theatres. The film that earned well on the weekends saw a little dip on Monday. Let us have a look at their day 3 collection in India here.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning collection

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning', which was released on Saturday, earned a lot of money in the first two days. The collection of the film had crossed 30 crores. Now on the third day, Monday test, the collection of the 8th episode of Mission: Impossible has fallen drastically. On Monday, the film did a business of 6.75 crores. Earlier, the film had earned 17 crores on Sunday and 16.5 crores on Saturday. In this way, the film's earnings have reached 40.25 crores in the first three days.

People are liking Tom Cruise's action

Looking at the first three days of Mission: Impossible 8, it can be said that once again, people are liking Tom Cruise's action avatar. Obviously, the MI series is very popular in India. That is why the film has been released in India even before America.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Along with 'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning', another Hollywood film ', Final Destination: Bloodlines', is also running in theatres these days. Released on Thursday, May 15, this film got a one-day long weekend. But on Monday, there was a decline in the film's earnings. 'Final Destination: Bloodlines', which did a business of 6.6 crores on Sunday, could do a business of only 3 crores on Monday. In this way, the total earnings of the film in five days have reached only Rs 25.45 crores.

