Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal walk the red carpet, 'Aranyer Din Ratri' premieres on day 7 Satyajit Ray's film 'Aranyer Din Ratri' was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. During this, veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal graced the red carpet.

Veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Grewal attended the screening of Satyajit Ray's film 'Aranyer Din Ratri' on day 7 of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. They both walked the red carpet at the film's premiere and graced it. Sharmila Tagore wore a stunning green saree, while Simi Grewal walked the red carpet in an ivory dress. Their 1970 film premiered at the Cannes Classics section.

Standing ovation for 'Aranyer Din Ratri'

During the premiere of the film, Satyajit Ray's film 'Aranyer Din Ratri' also received a standing ovation. People stood up and applauded the film. During this, Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Pataudi was also present. Interestingly, this was Simi Grewal's first performance at Cannes, while Sharmila returned to Cannes for the second time.

The film has been restored in 4K

Filmmaker Satyajit Ray's film 'Aranyer Din Ratri' was recreated over six years under the leadership of American filmmaker Wes Anderson. The project to restore it began in the year 2019. It began when, through his position on the board of Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation, Anderson began discussions about preserving the film. The director's passion for Satyajit Ray's work led to a collaborative effort between The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films and The Criterion Collection, funded by the Golden Globe Foundation.

The festival will run till May 24

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 began on May 13. Several Indian stars like Urvashi Rautela and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, have walked and graced the red carpet in the last six days. This year is special for many, like Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, as they will mark their Cannes debut. The film festival will conclude on May 24.

