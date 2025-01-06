Demi Moore wins first Golden Globe for 'The Substance' after 45 years in Hollywood

Follow us on Image Source : X Demi Moore

A milestone moment in Demi Moore's illustrious career arrived at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, where the veteran actress won her first-ever Golden Globe. After more than four decades in the entertainment industry, Moore received the prestigious award for her performance as Elizabeth Sparkle in The Substance, taking home the title of Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy.

Moore's win was an emotional one, as the actress reflected on her journey in Hollywood. In her acceptance speech, she shared a poignant story about a producer’s remark from three decades ago, which had deeply impacted her. “30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a 'popcorn actress.' At the time, I took that to mean I could have commercial success, but I would never be truly acknowledged for my work. I believed that,” Moore said, fighting back tears.

The actress admitted there were moments when she thought her career had reached its peak, but everything changed when she received the script for The Substance. "It was magical, bold, courageous, and absolutely bonkers. It felt like the universe was telling me I wasn’t done yet," she added, highlighting how the role reignited her passion for acting.

Moore also offered an inspiring message during her speech, encouraging others to embrace their worth. She acknowledged the self-doubt many people face, saying, “In those moments when we don’t think we are smart enough or pretty enough, or skinny enough or successful enough, we must recognize our true value." She shared a powerful piece of advice from another woman: to stop measuring one's worth against others and embrace self-acceptance.

The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, not only showcased Moore's performance but also sparked conversations about its bold premise. The film also starred Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, and Hugo Diego Garcia.

Moore’s win adds to a new chapter in her career, proving that it’s never too late to achieve new heights.