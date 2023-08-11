DC Studios not working on Wonder Woman 3, denies Gal Gadot’s statements

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM DC Studios not working on Wonder Woman 3

In the latest update of Wonder Woman 3, DC Studios is having contradicted the reports of Gal Gadot’s comments where she had previously confirmed that the third installment is in the works to ComicBook.com. According to a report in Variety, the company’s CEOs’ James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have a masterplan to make a new DC Universe, with a new lineup of films aren’t much keen on focusing on Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince. Although James Gunn has not made any comments on any of his social media about Wonder Woman 3 ever since Gal Gadot first spoke about it.

For the unversed, DC Studios is developing a Wonder Woman prequel series for Max called Paradise Lost. The show’s timeline will be much before Diana was born and would also focus on Themyscira in a different light from the DCEU. The only way Gal Gadot could be the Wonder Woman of this continuity is if they make it clear that she is playing her own doppelganger and isn’t just the DCEU iteration that somehow exists in the DC Universe.

Gal Gadot made her debut as Diana Prince in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawan of Justice. She then starred in 2017’s Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, both helmed by director Patty Jenkins. She was also part of the recently released Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

DC Studios recently confirmed that David Corenswet will play Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman Legacy, directed by James Gunn, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

