Daniel Craig could play James Bond again

Hollywood star Daniel Craig could play James Bond again despite once saying that he'd rather slash his wrists. The upcoming "No Time To Die" has been promoted as the 52-year-old's last-ever outing as secret agent 007. But now, it's claimed that the actor could be returning for a sixth Bond movie after having a change of heart, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I don't think Daniel is finished with James Bond, despite his previous claims. He was in this same position four years ago after Spectre came out, where he said publicly and loudly that he was done and then, as time passed, he just wasn't," a movie source told The Sun.

"There is something about this part that scratches an itch and he's not prepared to see it go to another actor yet. It' going to come down to how 'No Time To Die' is perceived by the public and if it can become the highest-grossing film in the series."

The insider said if it does, Craig will be up for returning to the role one more time. Craig, who made his debut in the role in 2006's "Casino Royale", once said he'd rather slash his wrists than play Bond again. In a 2015 interview with Time Out, he was asked who should play Bond after him. He said: "Look, I don't give a f**k. Good luck to them. All I care about is that if I stop doing these things we've left it in a good place and people pick it up and make it better."

When asked about the possibility of doing another movie himself, he continued: "Now? I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

No Time To Die was due for release in April, but it's been delayed until November amid the global panic about coronavirus.

