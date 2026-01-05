Critics Choice Awards 2026: Nominations, guest list; know when and where to watch in India? The 31st Critics' Choice Awards will recognise the best of films and TV series. Indian fans will get to watch it live on January 5, 2026. Red Carpet coverage will take place very early morning and will then follow with the main show.

New Delhi:

The awards season of Hollywood is set to kick into high gear with the 31st Critics' Choice Awards. The award ceremony has traditionally honoured films and television programs released during 2024, with a record number of nominees from mainstream and critically-recognised films and television programs every year. The 31st Critics’ Choice Awards are expected to be more exciting this year with a stellar lineup and new categories.

The 31st Critics' Choice Awards will recognise the best of films and TV series. Indian fans will get to watch it live on January 5, 2026. Red Carpet coverage will take place very early morning and will then follow with the main show. Ryan Coogler's movie 'Sinners' topped the list of nominations.

Where to watch the 31st Critics Choice Awards?

The Critics Choice Awards, for all the Indian fans eager to witness the thrilling action as it happens, would air on January 5, 2026. The ceremony would go live on JioHotstar for all fans in India, with the red carpet beginning at 3:30 IST, giving fans the first peek at glamour and celebrity arrivals, while the entire ceremony would commence at 5:20/5:30 IST.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 Venue

In the US, the ceremony would take place live in the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, California, on both E! and USA Network.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 host

Comedienne and television host, Chelsea Handler, has been announced as the host for the fourth year running. According to the Critics Choice Association, the telecast would be broadcast live on the US coasts for almost three hours.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 Films Nominations

In terms of the awards portion, the leading nominee in the list of nominees for Sinners, a historical horror movie directed by Ryan Coogler, has already been revealed. Sinners currently leads the pack with a total of 17 nominations, including the awards for Best Picture, Best Actor through Michael B. Jordan, among other categories. In the tightly contested battle for the award for Best Picture, Sinners will compete with other nominees such as One Battle After Another, Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, and Wicked: For Good.

The Best Actor nominees include just as talented nominees in Michael B. Jordan, Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent). The list is indicative of the number of outstanding performances that were witnessed throughout the year.

Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations

In the television category, Adolescence takes the top spot with a total of six nominations, including Best Limited Series. This is followed closely by Nobody Wants This, which received five nominations. This year, the ceremony includes four additional categories that did not exist last year. They include Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound.

Critics Choice Awards 2026 Guest List

To add to the buzz, quite a few Hollywood superstars, like Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone, and Ariana Grande, will be joining the event. The list of presenters includes a number of Oscar-winning actors and directors, such as Colman Domingo, Diego Luna, Quinta Brunson, Regina Hall, Jeff Goldblum, Kaley Cuoco, Ava DuVernay, and William H. Macy, among others.

