Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson back in US after COVID-19 battle

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to go public with their battle against coronavirus on March 11.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have returned to the US after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia following their COVID-19 diagnosis.

The pair, who were the first celebrities to go public with their battle with coronavirus on March 11, was photographed driving here after flying home on a private jet, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the pictures, they were smiling and looked calm while driving.

Hanks and Wilson were on lockdown while recovering in Australia, where Hanks was filming a movie about Elvis Presley. He is playing Colonel Tom Parker, Presley's manager, in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann. The production of the film is currently suspended.

The couple shared numerous updates with their fans during their self-quarantine.

On March 23, Hanks tweeted an update to his fans that read: "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better".

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone -You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out," he added.

Meanwhile, Wilson has been sharpening her rap skills while in isolation.

She posted a four-minute-long video, captioned "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it", on Sunday on Instagram where she flawlessly spouts the lyrics to Naughty by Nature's 1992 hit "Hop hop hooray".

As they are back home in the US, the high-profile couple will have to comply with California's "shelter at home" order.