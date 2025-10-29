Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista blessed with their first child, a baby girl: Report Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Alma Grace Baptista Evans, in Massachusetts. The couple has yet to make an official announcement.

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America, and his wife, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, welcomed their first child over the weekend in Massachusetts, USA. According to a report by TMZ, the couple has named their daughter Alma Grace and she is carrying both her mother's and father's last names, Baptista Evans.

For those who may not know, the duo tied the knot in the summer of 2023 at their Boston-area home. Their wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair and was attended by several notable guests, including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, and others.

However, the couple has not yet made an official announcement regarding the arrival of their child. Moreover, they didn't announce the pregnancy either.

Chris Evans' work front

The 44-year-old actor Chris Evans was last seen in the comedy crime drama film, 'Honey Don't!' opposite Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza. The film was directed by Ethan and Coen and produced by Ethan Coen, Tricia Cooke, Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Robert Graf.

Alba Baptista's acting career

On the other hand, Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista, has featured in several movies and shows in her acting career so far. According to IMDb, the Portuguese actress was last seen in Borderline. The film was directed by Jimmy Warden and also stars Samara Weaving, Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson and others. She has several projects in the pipeline, which include Mother Mary, Bodyhackers.

She has acted in films like Fatima, Patrick, L'Enfant, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris and others. Notably, the actress also speaks English, Spanish, French, and German, apart from her native language, Portuguese.

