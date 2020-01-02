Grey's Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone welcomes baby girl with husband Rob Giles

Caterina Scorsone welcomes baby girl with husband Rob Giles

Grey's Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone and her husband, singer-songwriter Rob Giles became proud parents to their third child, a girl. The actor shared the first picture of their daughter, whom they have named Arwen, on Instagram on December 31, 2019.

"Arwen is here!" Scorsone wrote in the caption.

The photos show elder sisters Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, three, and Eliza, seven, each with baby Arwen."Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment," Scorsone continued in the post.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November.