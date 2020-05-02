Captain America is now on Instagram but for a cause

Chris Evans made his debut on Instagram on May 1.

Captain America actor Chris Evans made his debut on Instagram on May 1, taking a pledge to raise money for COVID-19 relief. According to report published in aceshowbiz.com, Evans has taken part in the All-In Challenge, offering his followers a chance to go on a "virtual hangout" with his Avengers co-stars -- Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

"A virtual hangout with me and five of my closest friends," Evans can be heard saying in his Instagram debut video.

"We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything. We'll spill the beans. And then maybe some games," he added.

Asking more and more fans to join this initiative, Evans said: "This is a great cause. This helps people who are in need during this COVID nightmare. So I am very happy to be doing this."

Evas also challenged a few of his friends from the Marvel films -- Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Pose star Billy Porter -- to join the fight against coronavirus.

"100 per cent of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry," a statement on Evas' challenge page.

