Cannes 2025: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence starrer 'Die My Love' gets standing ovation Twilight actor Robert Pattinson walked the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. Actress Jennifer Lawrence also posed with him.

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson walked the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. He was joined by his co-star and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence. Their film 'Die My Love' premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. During this, both their films received a standing ovation. Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence also posed together at the ceremony. During this, Robert Pattinson was seen in a black suit. At the same time, actress Jennifer Lawrence wore a white off-shoulder gown.

The film received a standing ovation

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence's film 'Die My Love' received a standing ovation at the Cannes Premiere for six minutes. For the unversed, In the thriller 'Die My Love' directed by Lynne Ramsay, Jennifer played the role of Grace and Robert played the role of Jackson. Apart from them, the star cast includes Lakeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte and others. Interestingly, director Lin and co-star Lakeith were also present on the red carpet along with the lead actors.

These stars attended Cannes on the fourth day

On the fourth day of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, many Hollywood biggies made their presence felt on the red carpet. This list includes Angelina Jolie, actress Natalie Portman who played the role of Thor's girlfriend 'Jane Foster', 'Twilight' actress Kristen Stewart and actress Emma Stone, famous for playing the role of Spider-Man's girlfriend in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' film.

Indian actors who will grace Cannes

Talking of Indian actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will mark their Cannes debut this year along with their producer Karan Johar and director Neeraj Ghaywan. Their film Homebound has been selected for Un Certain Regard.

