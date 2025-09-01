Can Ice Age: Boiling Point break Mahavatar Narsimha's record in India? For the last decade, the release of Disney's most anticipated film, Ice Age: Boiling Point, was awaited. Now, finally,

New Delhi:

These days, the Indian mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha has become one of the best animated movies, which made such a tremendous collection in India that even Hollywood's superhit animated movies were left behind.

Amidst the film's tremendous success, a new animated film is gearing up for its release, whose craze has been more than two decades among the audience.

Ice Age: Boiling Point is the sixth film

Ice Age: Boiling Point is the sixth instalment of Disney's superhit franchise Ice Age, for which the audience has been waiting for the last 9 years. Earlier, it was believed that this film would be released next year, i.e. in 2026. But now Disney has announced the new release date with the first poster.

When will Ice Age 6 be released?

Disney has shared the first motion poster of Ice Age: Boiling Point on its Instagram account. Sharing this poster, Disney Studio has written in the caption, "Ice Age: Boiling Point has just been announced on Destination Disney."

You will have to wait a little longer to watch this film because the movie has been shifted directly from 2026 to the year 2027. This film will hit the theatres on February 5, 2027.

With the announcement of this Hollywood film, the level of curiosity among the audience seems high. One user wrote in the comment section, "Global warming is coming next." Another user wrote, "My favourite franchise."

When did it all start?

The Ice Age franchise started in the year 2002, which was produced by Blue Sky. However, the film went to Disney for the sequel, and so far, five of its parts have been released, which were less liked than the first one. The fifth instalment was released in the year 2016. This film earned around 408 million dollars worldwide.

