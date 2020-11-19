Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bruce Willis to star in action thriller 'American Siege'

)Hollywood veteran Bruce Willis has boarded action thriller "American Siege", in which he will play an NYPD detective-turned-Sheriff of a small town in Oregon. The film will see Willis hark back to his blockbuster "Die Hard" movie franchise in which he plays John McClane, a New York City/Los Angeles police detective who continually finds himself in the middle of violent crises where he is the only hope against disaster.

In "American Siege", Willis' character must take down a gang of thieves after they take a wealthy doctor hostage. Rob Gough and Trevor Gretzky also star in the film.

Edward John Drake of "Broil" fame is directing from a script he co-wrote with Corey Large.

Producers are Large with Sean Patrick O'Reilly, Steven Eads, Matthew Helderman.

Shooting is underway in Georgia, after which principal photography will move to Victoria, British Columbia.