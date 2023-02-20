Monday, February 20, 2023
     
BAFTA Awards 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' dominates with 7 wins | FULL WINNERS LIST

BAFTA Awards 2023 ceremony was hosted by "Loki" actor Richard E. Grant who arrived in a Batmobile. While 'All Quiet on the Western Front' earned record-breaking seven wins, Cate Blanchett is now four times BAFTA winner.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: February 20, 2023 8:31 IST
BAFTA Awards 2023: FULL WINNERS LIST
Image Source : TWITTER BAFTA Awards 2023: FULL WINNERS LIST

BAFTA Awards 2023: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted its annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday. The grand evening witnessed a star-studded red carpet as the big banes of the industry marked their presence.  "All Quiet on the Western Front" dominated the BAFTA Awards with a record-breaking seven wins including Best Director, Best Film and Best Film Not in the English Language. The film sets the record of winning a maximum number of awards being a non-English language film.

The ceremony was hosted by "Loki" actor Richard E. Grant who arrived in a Batmobile wearing a floor-length white cape with a train. 

BAFTA Awards 2023: FULL WINNERS LIST

Best Film

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Elvis
TÁR

Outstanding British film

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin
Aftersun
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Anne Marie Bradley
Judy Chin
Adrien Morot
The Whale

Best Leading Actress

Winner: Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Leading Actor

Winner: Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Best Director

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer

Winner: Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion

Best Film Not in the English Language

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

Winner: Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream

Best Animated Film

Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale

Best Original Score

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Casting

Winner: Elvis
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

Winner: Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Editing

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

Winner: Babylon
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Emma Mackey
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

Best Make-up and Hair

Winner: Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale

Best Sound

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick

Best British Short Film

Winner: An Irish Goodbye
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up

Best British Short Animation

Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting

