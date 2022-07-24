Avatar vs Avengers: Will two new Avengers films outrun James Cameron's movies at box office?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVATAR, AVENGERS Avatar 2, New Avengers movies

Avatar vs Avengers is a battle that doesn't seem to fade off. Even though the films are different, one is tempted to compare them and why not, after all, they are commercially the most successful films of their times. Reaping multimillions at the box office, the unforgettable films are once again all set to take their fans off guard. After the humongous success of Avatar, the film is returning with its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water in December. And Marvel is not behind. Not only do they have many many titles in between, but also have two new Avengers films that they have recently announced.

New Avengers Films

At the Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel Studios' chief Kevin Feige announced that two new Avengers films will end Phase 6. The films include 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty', which will be in theatres on May 2, 2025, and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' hitting the screens on November 7, 2025.

Just like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, these films will mark the end of Phase 6. All the multiverses that we are watching in the Marvel films and shows will have an apocalyptic climax with these 2 movies. It all revolves around a Marvel comics crossover miniseries from 2015 called Secret Wars, which evokes an earlier crossover miniseries from the mid-1980s also called Secret Wars. In the earlier iteration, every Marvel character imaginable is pitted against each other when a character called the Beyonder transports them all to a planet subtly called Battleworld.

According to 'Variety', the 2015 version took many of the same ideas but deployed them into a far more narratively complex storyline. This time, the catalyst is the incursion between the main Marvel universe (Earth-616) and the Ultimate Marvel universe (Earth-1610) that causes the destruction of both. In its wake, iterations of many Marvel characters find themselves living in a new, post-apocalyptic universe called Battleworld that is policed by every version of Thor in the multiverse called the Thor Corps and captained by Sheriff Strange.

Getting to this storyline, however, requires at least a few critical characters to make their MCU debut, especially the 'Fantastic Four' and their main nemesis, Victor Von Doom, as well as a character known as Molecule Man.

Avatar sequels

Even before Avatar 2 has released, James Cameron, the man behind the film has already announced that he has three more films in the pipeline. The Way of Water will be followed by three sequels to be released, respectively, on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

The film, which centres on returning Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, along with Na'vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana, and their family, boasts of spellbinding footage that includes shots of Pandora's bright blue water - both above and below the surface; Toruk, the flying creatures introduced in the first film; and new whale-like animals.

The film, which has been in the making for more than ten years, has been produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

Avatar vs Avengers

Avatar was the top-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office as it minted $2.84 billion until Avengers Endgame toppled its mounting on the box office charts. It dethroned James Cameron's movie on the highest grossing films list and became the biggest film ever in the US.

However, Endgame's reign at the box office could be much lesser given Avatar 2 is just months from its release. And given the popularity of the film, it is only fair to assume, that the film will make a mark at the box office.

And to match to that hype, Marvel has brought back its most loved and reliable group of superheroes, The Avengers. The announcement makes clear that the multiversal shenanigans of 'Loki', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' are leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a cataclysmic crossover event to end all crossover events -- quite literally, it could reshape the fundamental fabric of the MCU from the ground up.

MCU's crossovers have proved to be their strength and with so many characters assembling in one film, again, fireworks at the box office are sure to return.

But, will these films be able to catapult Avatar's glory? Only time will tell.

