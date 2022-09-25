Avatar Box Office Collection: Re-release of James Cameron's film lures worldwide audience once again

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAT136DRO247 Avatar

Avatar Box Office Collection: Before the audience is mesmerised by Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has decided to make the audience familiar with the original film that was released over a decade ago. Avatar has been released in the theaters worldwide again. And without any surprise, it has pulled the audience to the cinema halls. The film is doing well worldwide and will earn $25 million by the end of the week.

Avtar Re-Release Box Office Report

The epic science fiction film 'Avatar', which got three Oscars at the 82nd Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects, dropped again in the theatres on September 23. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share Avatar's box office figures. "#Avatar Re-release is heading to $25 Million at the WW Box office for the weekend! Already, has done $11 Million till Friday," he tweeted.

The Hollywood blockbuster is doing in India too. Avatar was re-released in India on cinema day and did very well. As per a report in Box Office India, James Cameron's directorial collected Rs 1.85 crore nett which takes its lifetime business to around Rs 105 crore nett. "The film could have a nice little run as it saw more tickets sold at cinemas with normal rates than the other new films," the report stated.

About Avatar

Avatar tells the story of a paraplegic US Marine, who gets dispatched to the lush green habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system named Pandora on a unique mission. He soon finds himself torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

The film has been directed by Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, who has earlier made blockbuster films such as 'Titanic', 'The Terminator' and 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'.

The much-awaited sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', will be arriving in cinemas on December 16, 2022. A sequel to 2009's Avatar, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman, with Worthington and Saldana starring alongside Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and more.

