Avatar 2 trailer releasing with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Buzz gets stronger

James Cameron has spent well over a decade developing the sequel to his record-breaking 'Avatar'. As the buzz for the film gets stronger, new reports and rumours suggest that the first official trailer of Avatar 2 will be released with Marvel's upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, there has been no confirmation of the same. Doctor Strange 2 releases on May 6. Cameron's film has taken Twitter by storm even before its release. #Avatar@ is one of the top trending hashtags on the micro-blogging site.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the film shared their excitement. Sample some of these tweets:

Not much is known about 'Avatar 2' other than it revolves around the children of Worthington and Zoe Saldana's characters from the original film. The movie will also explore the underwater worlds of Pandora, which is part of the reason it took so long to get made, as Cameron had to advance technology in order to record motion capture underwater. New cast members include Cameron's 'Titanic' star Kate Winslet, who held her breath for nearly eight minutes while filming in a water tank, reports Variety.

Talking about Doctor Strange 2, the film will arrive in theatres on May 6 after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first standalone sequel to 'Doctor Strange', the film follows the Sorcerer Supreme's efforts to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he had cast in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a dangerous move resulting in villains from across the multiverse to bleed into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The film is also set after the events that occur in 'WandaVision' and 'Loki', and portrays Doctor Strange teaming up with Wanda Maximoff.

'Multiverse of Madness' also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Xochitl Gomez is set to make her MCU debut as America Chavez with the film, which is directed by Sam Raimi.

Meanwhile, 'Avatar 2' is set for release on December 16.