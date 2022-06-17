Angry Tom Hanks yells at fans after they cause wife Rita Wilson to trip: 'Back off!' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANDYVERMAUT Tom Hanks yells at fans after wife Rita Wilson trips

Hollywood star Tom Hanks lost his cool at fans who caused his wife Rita Wilson, to trip and nearly fall to the ground. Hanks was so furious, he shouted at them to "back the f**k off," reports etonline.com. The scene unfolded Wednesday night here after the couple was leaving a building and walking to their waiting SUV. A bodyguard can be seen trying to guide the couple past the swarming fans.

At one point, Hanks can be seen lightly moving a man wearing a backpack out of the way as he fell behind a bit from his wife.

Then, out of nowhere, Wilson gets tripped by a fan behind her, and that's when Hanks let them all have it.

The Oscar-winning actor can be seen on video, shouting: "Guys, this is my wife. Back the f**k off!"

Wilson then beelined it to the SUV while Hanks stared down the fans before adding: "Knocking over my wife?!"

The paparazzi in tow admonished the fans who caused the mishap and then apologised to Hanks, who didn't acknowledge them and furiously walked to the SUV.

It's unclear what brought the couple to the Big Apple, but it's likely he was there to promote his new film 'Elvis'.