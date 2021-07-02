Amber Heard welcomes daughter Oonagh via surrogacy, says she is the 'beginning of the rest of my life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMBERHEARD Amber Heard welcomes daughter Oonagh via surrogacy

Hollywood star Amber Heard has welcomed her baby girl via surrogacy in April 2021. The actress took to her Instagram to announced the big news and revealed that she has named her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. This is Heard's first child. Penning down an emotional note, the actress said that her daughter is the beginning of the rest of her life.

Amber Heard wrote, "I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Amber Heard was married to Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. However, after a year of marriage in 2015, she parted ways. They filed for divorce and have been involved in a messy legal battle. Earlier this year, a British High court rejected Depp's libel case and heard was pleased. "We are pleased - but by no means surprised - by the Court's denial of Mr. Depp's application for appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable," a statement from Heard's representatives read.

It was reported that Depp had lost the bid to overturn a British High Court ruling, which had dismissed his libel claims against a British tabloid accusing the star of being a "wife beater" over charges of assaulting Heard, when the two were married.

"To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life. The verdict and lengthy, well-reasoned Judgment, including the Confidential Judgment, have been affirmed. Mr. Depp's claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the Court," the statement added.