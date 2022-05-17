Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp: Actress caught in major lie; admits not donating $7m divorce money to charity

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIERRAGILLESPIE Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has been caught up in another lie. She has admitted that she hasn't fulfilled her pledge to donate her entire $7 million money from her divorce from Johnny Depp to charity. She was cross-examined by Depp's legal team in a Virginia court when she testified that she had been unable to make the full payment.

Heard had publicly claimed on two occasions the money had already been donated, the court recorded. Depp's lawyer Camilla Vasquez presented a clip of Heard from her appearance on a Denmark talk show just after their split in 2016, in which the actress said, "$7 million in total was donated."

She said she halted the donations because Depp sued her and demanded $50 million in damages. "I still fully intend on honoring all of my pledges," Heard said. "I would love him to stop suing me so I can."

Previously, Heard testified that she filed for divorce from Depp because she feared for her life. "I had to leave him. I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't," she said.

"I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me," she added.

"At the time it felt like the hardest thing I've ever had to do," Heard said of filing for divorce. "I had worked so hard to try to make this relationship work."

While testifying in a defamation action Depp has taken against her, Heard has portrayed her ex-husband as an abuser afflicted by drug addiction, jealousy, and self-harm. The jury was presented with multiple photos of Heard throughout the trial which document the abuse she said she received during her relationship with Depp.

On cross-examination, Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez questioned Heard about multiple photos of her that appeared not to show bruises even though they were taken within days of alleged abuse incidents. Heard said she used makeup to cover bruises and ice to reduce swelling.

Heard has alleged that Depp has physically abused her several times. For the unversed, shortly after her divorce from actor Johnny Depp, Heard penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed Depp abused her throughout their relationship, prompting Depp to file a series of lawsuits. During his testimony, Depp denied ever striking Heard and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.

