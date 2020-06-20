Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KALKIKANMANI Actress Kalki's mantra to inculcate reading habit in daughter Sappho: Start 'em young

Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared an adorable photograph of daughter Sappho and beau Guy Hersberg on social media on Instagram. In the photo, Guy and Sappho can be seen lying in bed and reading a fabric book. She captioned the image: "Start 'em young #myquietbook #daddytime #Sappho @guyhershberg."

Kalki, a loving mother, keeps posting videos and photographs of her daughter Sappho on social media.

The actress in May had treated her fans with a video her crooning the classic "La vie en rose" for her daughter Sappho. She rendered her interpretation of the popular Edith Piaf song on a ukulele.

Earlier, Kalki Koechlin had shared a beautiful photograph featuring her daughter Sappho and their pet dog Kiara. The actress posted the picture on Instagram, where Sappho is lying on the floor while Kiara dozes off close by. "Who's floor is it anyway? #sharingterritories #Sappho #Kiara," she captioned the image.

Actor Abhay Deol took to the comment section and wrote: "So precious!!!" Actress Sayani Gupta said: "Aiyooooo..."

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".

