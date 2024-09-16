76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024: A look at all the Winners | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Winners

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday, with the historical epic Shogun poised to break records. Co-host Daniel Levy noted, "We haven't even given out a single award tonight, and yet Shogun has already made Emmy history." Early winners included Jeremy Allen White for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in FX's The Bear.

This year's ceremony marks a return to its usual schedule after last year's delays due to Hollywood strikes. Hosts Eugene and Daniel Levy poked fun at the struggles of US broadcast TV and the classification of The Bear as a comedy. Here's the winners list:

Emmy Awards: Winners List

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Supporting Actor In Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Slow Horses – Will Smith

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Ripley - Steven Zaillian

Governors Award

Greg Berlanti

Following last year's delayed ceremony due to Hollywood strikes, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards marked its second gala this year. Hosts Eugene and Daniel Levy opened the show with lighthearted jabs at the challenges facing US broadcast TV, tongue-in-cheekily calling the Emmys “TV's biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services.”

When and where will you be able to watch the award show in India?

Those who don't have cable can watch the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards using services like Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu Plus Live TV. In India, the event is streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 16 at 5:30 am IST. However, due to the ongoing dispute between DIRECTV and Disney, DIRECTV users may face difficulties in accessing the ABC feed until a solution is found before the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Know when and where to watch 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in India | Deets Inside