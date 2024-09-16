76th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024: A look at all the Winners | Check list

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday, with the historical epic Shogun poised to break records. Co-host Daniel Levy noted, "We haven't even given out a single award tonight, and yet Shogun has already made Emmy history." Early winners included Jeremy Allen White for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in FX's The Bear.
This year's ceremony marks a return to its usual schedule after last year's delays due to Hollywood strikes. Hosts Eugene and Daniel Levy poked fun at the struggles of US broadcast TV and the classification of The Bear as a comedy. Here's the winners list:
Emmy Awards: Winners List
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Supporting Actor In Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Slow Horses – Will Smith
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Ripley - Steven Zaillian
Governors Award
Greg Berlanti
Following last year's delayed ceremony due to Hollywood strikes, the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards marked its second gala this year. Hosts Eugene and Daniel Levy opened the show with lighthearted jabs at the challenges facing US broadcast TV, tongue-in-cheekily calling the Emmys “TV's biggest night for honouring movie stars on streaming services.”
When and where will you be able to watch the award show in India?
Those who don't have cable can watch the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards using services like Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu Plus Live TV. In India, the event is streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 16 at 5:30 am IST. However, due to the ongoing dispute between DIRECTV and Disney, DIRECTV users may face difficulties in accessing the ABC feed until a solution is found before the ceremony.
ALSO READ: Know when and where to watch 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in India | Deets Inside