Hugh Jackman: Social media is amazing, also dangerous

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman reminded fans that social media has two sides, warning them about a scam whereby certain people were using his name to create fake accounts. The "X-Men" star took to Instagram on Monday to share a post addressed to his 27 million followers.

"Thanks so much for making me aware of people using my name and likeness to create fake social media accounts," Jackman wrote.

"I understand these people are asking you for money to meet me. Please know this… I have not and will never ask anyone to pay to meet me on social media. Please do not give anyone you do not know your personal or financial information!" he added.

Jackman then talked about the pros and cons of social media. "Social media, when used correctly, can be amazing. I love that it allows me to share my journey from every part of the world. However, it can also be dangerous.

"Please hear me. If someone claiming to be me is asking you for money, it is a scam," he warned.

"Please keep yourselves and your family safe. Love, HJ," he concluded