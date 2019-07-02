Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani's adorable picture with her cat is the cutest thing on the internet today

Disha Patani who marked debut in Bollywood with her role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was recently seen in Bharat. Disha Patani played the role of Radha, a trapeze artist who has a soft corner for Bharat (Salman Khan). Disha Patani always manages to grab the limelight. Her relationship with Tiger Shroff has been the talk of the town. In fact, the news of their breakup also spread like the wildfire. Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Recently, Disha Patani took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture cuddling her cat. She wrote, "keeetyyyy" as she was seen kissing and cuddling her adorable white beauty.

Disha Patani gifted this cat to herself on her last birthday. She even shared a post welcoming this new member to the family.

Recently, Disha Patani's workout videos went viral on the web. She was seen performing the squats in the most innovative form. Watch video

Disha Patani has earned a good reputation in Bollywood. Her recent break opposite Salman Khan and her dance number with him has made her earn a good name. She sizzled in Slow Motion song alongside Salman Khan. Bharat was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and ruled the box office like the real boss. Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang.