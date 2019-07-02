Angel Has Fallen gets India release date

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ric Roman Waugh's Angel Has Fallen on August 23

Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman's action-thriller Angel Has Fallen will release in India.

Butler will be back as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in "Angel Has Fallen" - the third film in the "Fallen" franchise which includes "Olympus Has Fallen" and "London Has Fallen".

Directed by Ric Roman, the film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Danny Huston, Chris Browning, Nick Nolte and Michael Landes.

Jada Pinkett Smith joins as FBI Agent Thompson while Lance Reddick plays Secret Service Director David Gentry

In the film, Banning is on the run from the FBI after being falsely accused of attempting to kill the US president. Morgan Freeman will take the role of leader of the Free World, he will be stepping in the shoes of Aaron Eckhart who played the part in previous two films.

The film is expected to be a box office hit considering Olympus Has Fallen earned a hefty $170 million USD whereas London Has Fallen earned $205 million USD worldwide, respectively.

Will Banning able to survive it?

PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment will release the film in India on August 23.