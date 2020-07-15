Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 9: Zoya's BTS photo with Hrithik, Farhan, Abhay will make you miss the trio

Another epic film based on the adventures of life and friendship Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 9 years of its release. The super entertaining film starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol in the lead role released in the year 2011 and ever since it has been giving goals to many. The movie also featured actresses Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. As the film achieved a milestone on Wednesday, the director Zoya Akhtar took to her social media and shared a throwback BTS photo featuring the three amigos viz Arjun, Kabir, and Imran. Captioning the cheerful post she wrote alongside, "I think we got it! #znmd."

The picture features the three sitting with Zoya, the director of the movie, and previewing a scene from the film. Have a look:

"Miss this shoot so so much," commented Farhan Akhtar while, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Things that make you wanna shout out " "AAAI LOVE YOU GUYS !!!" Truly the best times ever." Actor Abhay Deol, on the other hand, expressed his desire to make the film all over again. "Uff! I'd make this film all over again just be back on set," he wrote.

The adventure drama Zoya Akhtar, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was a major hit at the box-office. Watch its trailer here:

Meanwhile, Zoya's house in Mumbai has been sealed by BMC after her neighbour veteran actress Rekha's security guard tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The banner read, "This area has been declared as ‘containment area’ as a resident is found positive in Corona Virus test." This means that the people living in the house are not allowed to come outside and nobody is allowed to go inside and everyone has to follow the social distancing norms for safety.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage