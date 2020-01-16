Mumbai man sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment for molesting Dangal actress

Image Source : TWITTER Zaira Wasim molestation case: Mumbai man jailed for 3 years

Actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood in June, is back in the news. The Dangal fame girl had stated that she was molested by a Mumbai businessman while on a flight from New Delhi to Mumbai. The court has now found the man named Vikas Sachdev guilty of the molestation charges. The man now faces a jail term of 3 years as Zaira Wasim was 17 at the time when the case was registered with the police. Special Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Court (POCSO) has sentenced the man to 3 years of imprisonment as Zaira Wasim was a minor then.

The actress had accused Vikas Sachdev of constantly rubbing against her when she was trying to sleep on the flight. The man on the other hand, said in his defence that he was trying to sleep on the flight and that Zaira Wasim mistook it for molestation. As per media reports, Vikas Sachdev's family supports his claim of innocence. They are claiming the incident on the flight as an accident.

Zaira Wasim who gained fame from the film Dangal decided to quit films on June 29. She took to her Instagram and announced her decision. In a detailed post on her Instagram, the 18-year-old cited religious reasons for her decision to quit her promising career in Bollywood.

Zaira Wasim was last in the 2019 film The Sky Pink, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. The actress also made headlines when a poster of the film featuring her donning a beachwear hit the internet.

On my way to @TIFF_NET today.

Can't wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th.

So excited for the amazing early reviews & to share this with the world!#TheSkyIsPink pic.twitter.com/zu0ojsQZfl — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 7, 2019

Priyanka had tweeted a photo of the cast, including Zaira, at a beach, in the wake of promoting the film ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, social media wasn't very amused. They felt it's all a publicity stunt on Zaira's part, to first announce her retirement from films citing religion, and then coming up to promote a new film.