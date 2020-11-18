Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan enjoy romantic mini vacation in Dubai | Photos go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAID_DARBAR Zaid Darbar and his 'Humsafar' Gauahar Khan in Dubai

Actor Gauahar Khan, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 as one of the three ‘senior contestants’ along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, is in Dubai to enjoy a mini vacation with fiance Zaid Darbar. Gauahar recently announced her engagement to choreographer and social media influencer Zaid, who took to his Instagram account to share a few pictures of the duo from Dubai.

In the pictures shared, Zaid and Gauahar can be seen posing together. In the caption, he called his ladylove his 'humsafar'. "Hi Dubai ..... I’m back , but this time with my Humsafar @gauaharkhan #Gaza," Zaid wrote. In the photos Gauahar can be seen dressed in a pair of yellow cigarette trousers and long Bugs Bunny black t-shirt, while Zaid is seen in a brown t-shirt and blue ripped jeans.

On the other hand, Zaid also shared a video on his Instagram stories, wherein Gauahar can be seen dancing like a little girl in Dubai.

Revealing about her love for Middle Eastern food, an excited Gauahar, can be heard saying: “This is my favourite cuisine in the whole world. I love Middle Eastern food.”

Meanwhile, Zaid is the son of popular Bollywood music composer, Ismail Darbar. There have been incessant rumours about the two getting married. In early November, Zaid took to his Instagram to announce that he is engaged to Gauahar. The Ishaqzaade actor too took to her social media handle to share the news. She posted a picture where the duo can be seen holding balloons, which read "a perfect pair" and "she said yes".

The duo will reportedly tie the knot in December.