YRF paid Sushant Singh Rajput Rs 1 crore for his second film Detective Byomkesh Bakshy against the contract

The Mumbai Police, has recorded statements of around 27 persons associated with Sushant Singh Rajput 's suicide case ncluding Yash Raj Films (YRF) execs and casting director Shanoo Sharma to date. On June 20, YRF submitted copies of the contract signed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for their upcoming projects to the Mumbai Police. Now, the details of the contract are out.

According to the contract, Sushant Singh Rajput would get 30 lakh for the first film, 60 lakh for the second film provided the first film would be a hit. If the first film didn't work, then he would be paid Rs 30 lakh. If both the films emerged hit then, he would get Rs 1 crore for the third film. If the first film was a hit and the second a flop, then he would be paid Rs 30 lakh for the third film. If the first was a flop and the second film a hit, then he would get Rs 60 lakh for the third. Yash Raj Films.would be the automate decider to declare whether the film was a hit or a flop.

YRF gave Rs 1 crore to Sushant Singh Rajput for the second film Byomkesh Bakshi after the first film Shuddh Desi Romance emerged a hit. However, as per the contract, Sushant was supposed to be paid Rs 60 lakh instead of Rs 1 crore for the second film. When Mumbai Police questioned the same to YRF, they couldn't provide any answer.

The third film Pani couldn't be made due to the "creative difference" between Aditya Chopra and Shekhar Kapur., YRF said.

Meanwhile, Sushant's friend Ssandip Singh's statement hasn't been recoded yet done. He definitely came to the police station but his statement has not been recorded, nor the police have called him yet.

None of the 27 statements so far have mentioned that Ssandip Singh was a close friend of Sushant Singh.

According to the latest developments, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe released a statement on the investigations and said, "Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case. We've got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death."

"We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle," Trimukhe added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. No suicide note was found at the spot,

