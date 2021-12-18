You can’t take India out of Priyanka Chopra; actress makes sure she always has mandir, mom & achaar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be making it big in the west with a long list of promising films, however, she's a true desi at heart. The Indian superstar who shot to global fame with her leading role as Alex Parish in Quantico has been out of India for a while now, however, her culture has stayed with her throughout. Recently, during the promotions of her upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections, the actress opened up three things she makes sure to always have with her. They are -- mandir, mom and achaar (pickle).

"You can take me out of India but you can’t take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I’m. So I never feel like I’m away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar (pickles) is always with me. So you know I’m good. I don’t ever feel that way,” she told Emmy nominated Television Host/Producer and Journalist Rasha Goel.

Further, PeeCee added that she has always been conscious of balancing the two film industries she has been a part of. “And I also feel it’s been very very strategic and always wanted to balance both industries because there are very few actors around the world who have been able to do that,” Priyanka said.

In another snippet posted by Rasha on her Instagram account, the actress shares a memorable filming moment and how South Asian actors don't always get to play pivotal roles in big blockbuster Hollywood films.

Well, Priyanka is balancing the two industries with a bag full of diverse projects. From a web show to a docu-drama to a feature Bollywood film, she has multiple projects to look forward to in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actress will next be seen in the popular franchise The Matrix Resurrections. She will also be leading the romantic drama Text for You with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She has already wrapped up Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel where she will star alongside Richard Madden.

In addition to these, she will also be stepping into the shows of the spiritual guru Ma Anand Sheela in Barry Levinson's Sheela, a film she will produce for Amazon Studios. Chopra has promised to star alongside Mindy Kaling in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding along with a separate movie with Chris Pratt.

In Bollywood, she is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.