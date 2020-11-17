Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI You can't afford to miss this viral video of Taimur Ali Khan singing happy birthday song with Kareena, Saif

A video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral on social media. In the video, Taimur is seen singing “Happy Birthday” for a person who stood next to the trio, as he cuts his birthday cake. An excited Taimur is heard singing the song in his loudest voice. While as the little one began singing loudly, dad Saif told him to sing the song nicely.

Taimur instantly lowered his volume and happily continued singing with Kareena and Saif. As the song comes to an end, a cheerful and happy Taimur takes a bite of the cake. The video is from Dharamshala, where Saif Ali Khan is shooting for this upcoming film 'Bhoot Police'. Malaika Arora has also joined the family.

The adorable video of the family got a lot of love on social media. As fans around dropped heart emojis and kisses for the little one.

Kareena and Malaika Arora arrived in Dharamshala last week to join Saif and Arjun Kapoor. They were also recently spotted out on a walk in the town. The clip, towards the end, shows Taimur shouting, "No photo" loudly when he spots people clicking pictures of him and his parents.

Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor shared a couple of stunning clicks by Arjun Kapoor of son Taimur, Saif and her together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped two photos from the aforementioned trip. In the first photo, we get to see Taimur sitting on his dad Saif's shoulders as they climb up the steep road on the hills. In another photo, Mommy-to-be actress joined Saif and Taimur for a stroll.

Posting the photos on her Instagram handle, Kareena captioned, "Always looking ahead Picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor."

Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor commented "Joining your entourage... @rohanshrestha job under threat..."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shot for the third season of her talk show 'What Women Want'. She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, while Saif Ali Khan is presently shooting for Bhoot Police, which also stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.