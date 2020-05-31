Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 7: Karan Johar, Deepika get nostalgic, share unseen video, photos

One of the much-loved films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released on this day in the year 2013. The film which not smashed box office but also gave life lessons to many revolved around a guy Kabir who wants to make his name in the travel industry. He meets Naina during a trekking trip who falls for him but refrains from telling and after years they meet again at their best friend's wedding. The romantic-drama had a multi-starrer cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin. As the film clocks, 7 years filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to recall fond moments by sharing a video filled with memorable scenes, between the characters of the flick. Not just him even the lead actress Deepika even shared a couple of photos from her first look test with Ranbir.

Taking to Twitter, the ace director wrote alongside the video, "It's been 7whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!! #7YearsOfYJHD @apoorvamehta18 #RanbirKapoor @deepikapadukone #AdityaRoyKapur @kalkikanmani #AyanMukerji @DharmaMovies."

While Deepika shared the photos with Ranbir on Instagram and wrote, "Our very first look test... ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji #ranbirkapoor #bunny."

The Assistant Director of the film Sharan Sharma shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets and wrote, "7 years since the release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ... great team ... great memories ... (sic)."

The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013. Watch the trailer of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani here:

