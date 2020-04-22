These 7 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani deleted scenes will leave you craving for Ranbir and Deepika as Bunny, Naina

If there's one recent Bollywood film we will ask you to watch on a loop, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will probably top the spot. Featuring one of the coolest on-screen pairs--Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, as Bunny and Naina, the film which released in the year 2013 was a blockbuster hit. Showing the stories of four friends, it was directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starred actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the supporting roles. Bollywood's buddy film of recent times made many friends pack their bags for that much-wanted Manali trip. Not just the tale of friends, but it also had the brilliant chemistry between the lead pair, which is something the fans still crave. If you are one of those, who want the sequel of the film, mind you, here are some deleted scenes which you might have not seen yet.

Listed below are some of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's deleted scenes from the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that you must check out:

1. Middle of the night in the train scene:

2. Before the trekking scene:

3. The original Bhutha Parvat tale:

4. Aditi breaks down in front of Naina:

5. Bunny and Naina explore Udaipur:

6. Bunny meets Naina's mom:

7. Morning of Aditi's Haldi ceremony:

Sadly, these never made it to the final cut but are surely a treasure for the fans to cherish!

Ranbir and Deepika, whose last film together was Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, there are reports that the two will soon be reuniting for Luv Ranjan’s next. Meanwhile, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. While Deepika has films like 83, Mahaharat, and Shakun Batra's next in her list.

