Yami Gautam begins filming for thriller 'A Thursday'

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has commenced shooting for her upcoming thriller film "A Thursday", the producers announced on Friday. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, the movie will feature Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher. RSVP Movies shared the news of the filming start in post on Twitter.



"Breaking News: A series of unforgettable events are about to come your way, all that happened on #AThursday! #FridaysWithRSVP," read the tweet.

Yami Gautam too took to her Twitter handle and announced the news.

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will see how Naina (Gautam) takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage on A Thursday.

"Events go out of control as the public and media scrutiny tear her apart, questioning her sanity and possible reason for the heinous act. Or was there more than meets the eye?" read the film's official plotline.

"A Thursday" will also feature actors Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Yami has been roped in Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur starrer social comedy titled, 'Dasvi' and the shoot of the same has begun in full swing.

She recently began shooting for the film in Agra. Yami plays a Haryanvi IPS officer in the film and had to learn the language and diction for her role. She has taken workshops for her language, diction and body language.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav. Yami plays Jyoti Deswal, while Abhishek Bachchan will essay the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Nimrat is Bimla Devi.