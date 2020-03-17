Yaadon Ki Baraat actor Imtiaz Khan dies at 78

Bollywood actor Imtiaz Khan who was also the brother of Amjad Khan who has worked in the popular musical drama, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, passed away at the age of 78 on March 15 in Mumbai. The actor was known for films like Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories and Noor Jahan. Not just an actor, Imtiaz has also worked as a director in the industry. Imtiaz also happened to be the husband of well-known television actress Krutika Desai Khan who has been a part of TV shows like Mere Angne Mein, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Utttaran, Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan among others.

Jaaved Jafferi informed on Twitter. He tweeted, "Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and a wonderful human being. #RIP bhai."

Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on.

Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai pic.twitter.com/CPSGxD3IDH — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 16, 2020

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan wrote, "#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage – Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family."

#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage - Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family. pic.twitter.com/WmbkTS6NKK — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) March 16, 2020

Noted actress Anju Mahendroo took to her Instagram to share her condolences. She wrote, "Once upon a time!!! Rest in eternal peace my friend@Imtiaz Khan [sic]"

Imtiaz, who was born as Zecharian Khan changed his name when he entered the Bollywood industry. For the uninitiated, Imtiaz Khan has also worked as a director in theatre, but later, he joined films as an actor. He was born on October 15, 1942.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries