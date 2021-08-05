Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver medal at Olympics: Taapsee, Anil Kapoor & other celebs congratulate

Several actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Anil Kapoor celebrated wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's silver win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Thursday settled for silver after going down against the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The celebration is doubled! Big congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team and Ravi Kumar Dahiya on their terrific win at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics today," Southern superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted. He also lauded the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal on the very same day.

Expressing her happiness on Ravi Kumar Dahiya's win, Taapsee took to Twitter and wrote: "It's a silver for our Ravi Dahiya."

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a picture of Ravi Kumar Dahiya on his Instagram Story and congratulated him. "Another one coming home. Congratulations on the silver," he posted.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, lauded Ravi Kumar Dahiya for his win. "#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India #Wrestling #Silver," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Actor Esha Deol has also congratulated Ravi Kumar Dahiya on social media. "Congratulations to Ravi Dahiya on winning the silver medal," she posted.

"Power all the way," actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote while extending her best wishes to Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

-With ANI inputs