World Cancer Day: 5 Bollywood celebrities who defeated this deadly disease

World Cancer Day 2020: Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala and Bollywood celebrities who defeated Cancer

Every year World Cancer Day is organized and marked to raise awareness about the deadly disease of cancer. This year this day completes its 20th anniversary and is being celebrated with the theme 'I am and I will', implying that cancer could be defeated. Many Bollywood celebrities have defeated this deadly disease and stand stronger to inspire people who were dealing with cancer. Let’s talk about Bollywood celebrities who came over cancer to start their life afresh.

Sonali Bendre

The world was left shocked after actress Sonali Bendre took to Twitter to announce that she is suffering from Metastatic Cancer. Sonali moved to New York for treatment but even in those days she continued to live life to fullest and inspired many. Sonali finally defeated and came over cancer.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and she too moved New York for the treatment. After multiple chemotherapies and surgeries Manisha defeated cancer in 2015.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in December 2018 after which he moved to the US with wife Neetu Singh for treatment. Initially, there was no confirmation about his ailment but later it was confirmed to be bone marrow cancer. After spending almost a year away from his home Rishi Kapoor finally returned back to India in October 2019.

Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumour which kept him away from his fans and silver screen. Khan underwent treatment in London and defeated the disease. Meanwhile, Irrfan kept away from all media and limelight and focused on his health. After defeating cancer, Irrfan returned to shoot his next film Angrezi Medium in April 2019.

Anurag Basu

Director Anurag Basu was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic Leukemia a type of blood cancer in 2004. Roads seemed closed for his recovery and doctors had given him an ultimatum of two moths, however, Anurag defeated cancer with his will and medical treatment.