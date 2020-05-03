Wish you were here with me: Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her 39th death anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her 39th death anniversary

On the 39th death anniversary of Bollywood actress Nargis, son Sanjay Dutt remembered her with an adorable throwback photo. In the black and white picture, Sanjay is seen sharing a moment with her mother as they talk about something. Sharing the picture of Instagram, the actor wrote, "It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom."

Sanjay Dutt shared a very warm bond with his mother. She died in 1981 after battling pancreatic cancer. Sanjay is the eldest of three siblings and only actor child of Sunil Dutt and Nargis. A couple of days after Nargis' death, Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky released in the theaters and he earned much popularity. On the other hand, Nargis herself was a very acclaimed actress. She worked in films like Awaara, Chori Chori, Raat Aur Din among others.

In an old message video, Sanjay Dutt had revealed how he reacted to his mother's death. He had said, "When my mother died I did not cry, I had not emotions." But when two years later, a friend of his played an audio recording of Nargis’ final message to him, from her deathbed in New York, he “burst out in tears.” He said, "I heard my mother’s voice when she was at a NY hospital telling me things, how much she loved me, how much she cared for me and I cried for four-five hours."

Nargis with her kids

Nargis with husband Sunil Dutt and son Sanjay Dutt

In her last message for Sanjay Dutt, Nargis had said, "More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage