Wish to celebrate National Selfie Day? Take tips from Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She stepped up her selfie game and showed her fans the 'appropriate way' to celebrate National Selfie Day by sharing a stunning selfie of hers. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself to mark the occasion, which is celebrated in the US. The snap features Bollywood's desi girl dressed in a blue and white patterned top with a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. She kept her makeup subtle and opted for a light pinkish nude shade for her lips.

"The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay," she wrote alongside the image. Have a look at the same here:

On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Story and shared a funny video of her expressing her love for morning coffee. "When people talk to me before my morning coffee," she captioned the clip, wherein she can be seen dancing to the viral song 'Please leave me alone'.

On Father's Day, she shared a post for her late daddy that read, "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there."

Image Source : INSTA Priyanka Chopra's post on Insta

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently announced as one of the ambassadors for Victoria's Secret. She shared a few positive responses related to the development on Instagram last week and wrote, "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show EVERYONE all over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business, this is exactly what I intend to do. It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It's fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world's most iconic brands. I'm so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change."

Apart from this, Priyanka has been currently shooting for 'Citadel' in London. The spy series also stars Richard Madden of 'Game of Thrones' fame. The actor will also be seen in 'Text For You', which also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. Priyanka also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela lined up.

She was last seen in 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. The movie was released on Netflix and received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.