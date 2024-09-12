Will Priyadarshan break Akshay Kumar's streak of flops? Had raised hopes in his career 20 years ago

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyadarshan to break Akshay Kumar's streak of flops?

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar makes 4-5 films every year. But for some time now, Akshay Kumar's luck is not supporting him at the box office. Akshay Kumar's last 10 films have flopped at the box office except for OMG 2. Not only this, Akshay has been able to give only 2 hit films in the last 5 years. For some time now, Akki's films have been lagging behind in terms of earnings. But now it seems like Khiladi Kumar's luck is going to change.

The pair of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan has returned once again. The actor is now going to be seen in Priyadarshan's film 'Bhoot Bangla'. His career is pinning its hopes on Priyadarshan's film. However, this is not the first time that Priyadarshan has broken the continuous streak of Akshay Kumar's flop films. About 20 years ago too, Priyadarshan had changed the direction of Akshay Kumar's sinking career. After giving 9 consecutive flop films, Priyadarshan brought Akshay Kumar back on track.

He did the same wonder 20 years ago

Akshay Kumar is considered to be the fittest and most versatile actor in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar has made a special identity in comedy along with action, and romance. Akshay Kumar has won the hearts of people through all kinds of characters. Akshay Kumar has worked in more than 170 films in his 37-year career. Akshay has seen many ups and downs in this long career journey. There were times in his career when the series of flop films was not stopping. The actor also faced such a phase in the early 2000s. But during this time Priyadarshan came into his life as a saviour and gave a new turn to his career and made him the king of comedy.

He broke the series of 9 consecutive flop films

Akshay Kumar did the film Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi in the year 1997 which was a semi-hit. But after this, Akshay Kumar had to face the pain of flops in 9 consecutive films. After this, films like Aflatoon, Angare, Barood, Aarzoo, International Khiladi, Julmi, Sangharsh and Jaanwar were flops. After this came the year 2000 and Akshay Kumar was cast in Priyadarshan's comedy film 'Hera Pheri'. Akshay Kumar did a wonderful job in this film and created a new identity as a comedy king. From here Akshay Kumar's career changed and he became a superhit. After this, the next film of Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, became a superhit at the box office.

