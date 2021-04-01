Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RISHABPANT,URVASHIRAUTELA Why did Rishabh Pant block Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp? Meet his lady love Isha Negi

Indian batsman and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela were in the headlines a few years ago for their relationship rumours. The duo was said to be dating for a while but ended on an ugly note where they blocked each other on WhatsApp. Reportedly, Rishabh and Urvashi were dating but before they could even make it official, they decided to part ways. The cricketer even blocked Urvashi on the popular messaging app WhatsApp. According to reports, the actress's spokesperson at that time claimed that the duo decided to block each other mutually. Now, the two have moved on in their lives. Rishabh Pant has even found love in Isha Negi.

Making it official on Instagram, Rishabh Pant had dropped a gorgeous picture with Isha in January 2019. He had written, "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy." Isha also shared the same picture and said, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life."

Who is Isha Negi?

Going by Isha Negi's Instagram, she is quite a diva and very active. Professionally, she is an Interior Decor Designer. She has done her schooling at the Convent of Jesus and Mary (CJM School) in Dehradun. Then, she did BA in English honours from Amity University.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela recently conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram where she was asked about her favorite cricketer. The actress answered, "I don't watch cricket at all so don't know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin Sir & Virat sir." Her reply went viral as her pictures from the cricket stadium and her alleged relationship with Rishabh Pant made a reappearance on the internet.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She has been currently shooting for the film. Talking about Rishabh Pant, on Tuesday, was named Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will lead the Delhi outfit in place of injured Shreyas Iyer.