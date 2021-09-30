Who is the real 'Don' Shah Rukh Khan or his wife Gauri? You decide

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN,KING_SHAH.RUKH.KHAN Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might have impressed you with his husky voice and charming persona on the big screen, but in real life, it is his fabulous wife and producer Gauri Khan that steals the show. In fact, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar thinks Gauri is 'the real Don'. Recently, when Gauri posted a picture of herself on Instagram, Zoya took to the comment section to declare the same. Incidentally, Zoya is the sister of SRK's Don and Don 2 director, Farhan Akhtar.

In the said photo, Gauri, who is also an interior designer by profession is seen dressed in a black v-neck top and grey denims. She sports a pair of matching sunglasses and footwear as she sits on a rooftop holding a serious expression. Reacting to the photo, while Zoya wrote, "You are the real DON," actress and Bollywood celebrity Maheep Kapoor dropped fire and heart emojis. Several fans too commented on the picture. While many asked Gauri about Shah Rukh Khan, a user wrote, "Lady with style." Another one called her "A boss lady". Take a look at Gauri Khan's photo:

SRK married Gauri in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan (born 1997) and a daughter Suhana (born 2000). In 2013, they welcomed AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.

Gauri often treats fans to rare and glimpses of her family. Recently, she posted a picture of Aryan and AbRam as they spent some 'bro' time together. In the photo, the little one is sitting on Aryan's lap as they play together on a tablet. "Boys night out…" she captioned the photo.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is all set to team up with Rajkumar Hirani. Writer Kanika Dhillon confirmed that the makers have locked the script of the film.

Apart from this, SRK is said to be shooting for his upcoming venture with Tamil director Atlee in Pune. The film reportedly stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani amongst others. He is said to be playing a double role -- that of a father and a son. As per social media buzz, the yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a negative role. however, there has been no official confirmation about the same.