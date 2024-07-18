Who is the mystery man in Malaika Arora's Instagram story? | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora is right now in Spain on a vacation

Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora remains in the news for her fitness and love life. The actress, who is very active on social media, is sharing every update of her recent vacation these days. Malaika is enjoying her holidays in Spain these days. Her beach vacation pictures are constantly dominating social media. Recently, the actress posted a picture on her Instagram story, which has garnered a lot of attention as a mystery man can be seen in one of the photos. Moreover, if there was room for confusion, Malaika's heart emotion emoticon had definitely spice up things.

There are rumors that the actress is dating someone again and she is celebrating this vacation with him. It is being said that after the breakup with Arjun Kapoor, love has again blossomed in Malaika's life.

This picture of Malaika Arora went viral

Recently, news of Malaika's breakup with Arjun Kapoor came to the fore. It has not been long since dating rumours have gained momentum. Moreover, there are four photos in the collage shared by Malaika on her Instagram stories. In one of them, Malaika can be seen lying on the beach and sunbathing. In two other pictures, she has posted about her meals and drinks. Apart from this, there is a picture in which a person is visible, but his picture is blurred, all one can see is a person in a white shirt. After seeing this picture, Malaika's love life has once again come under the scanner.

She is celebrating holidays in Spain

At present, Malaika Arora has not yet reacted to these rumours. In such a situation, it is a bit difficult to say how true these claims going on social media are. These days Malaika spends most of her time with her girl gang or family. Currently, she is not seen in any film or TV show. She could not be a part of Anant-Radhika's wedding due to vacation.

