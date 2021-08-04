When Yo Yo Honey Singh claimed he always listens to wife Shalini, said 'She is always right'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HONEYSINGH015 When Yo Yo Honey Singh claimed he always listens to wife Shalini

Rapper and music composer Honey Singh is in trouble after his wife accused him of domestic violence and sleeping with a number of women after marriage. Singh's wife Shalini filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari courts on Tuesday. While the rapper will appear before the court on August 28, an old interview of him has gone viral in which he had claimed that he always listens to his wife Shalini. In the old interview, Honey Singh had said that his wife is his best friend and is always right.

In the HT interview, Singh had said, "She is my friend and I will always listen to her no matter what because today I have realised that she is very important and always right about everything." Honey Singh had introduced his wife to the world on the reality show India's Raw Talent.

Reportedly, Honey Singh had got cold feet just before the shoot of India's Raw talent and had refused to shoot until wife Shalini was by his side. She took him back to the studio and Singh shot for the episode after a four-hour delay.

In her 118-page complaint, Shalini Talwar has accused Honey Singh of engaging in extra-marital sex with various women. She has also provided details of the physical, verbal and emotional abuse that she had allegedly been subjected to by the rapper and his family. She alleged that the rapper "began having frequent casual sex with multiple women" when he was travelling and "to further his sexual intents and illicit relationships, never disclosed to the public ... that he was married".

The rapper and Talwar got married at a Delhi gurudwara in 2011. Shalini is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing posts with her husband. However, for the past few days, she has been sharing cryptic posts hinting at something wrong going on in her life.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh issued a notice to Honey Singh to appear before her on August 28. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate passed interim orders restraining the rapper from disposing of the property he jointly owned with his wife as well as her 'stridhan'.

Initially notorious for promoting misogyny and drug abuse in his Punjabi rap numbers, Honey Singh, who grew up and lives in Delhi, is now better known for his work in mainstream films such as 'Chennai Express' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.