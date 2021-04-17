Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN When people thought Amitabh Bachchan had lost his eyesight!

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a throwback picture on Saturday, striking retro swagger in sunglasses. He recalled those were the days when wearing glasses like the ones he does in the image was not in vogue, and many thought he had lost his eyesight.

"Wo bhi kya din the (those were the days)!!! When wearing glasses like these publicly or at public functions was not considered ‘IT' .. but I liked wearing them and did it .. they all thought I had lost my eye sight ..BUT .. you know what thought did," Big B write alongside the Instagram picture.

Big B has been filed with joy as his son Abhishek Bachchan's film became the highest opener of the year on Disneh Plus Hotstar. He described son Abhishek as "fathers pride", along with a cryptic jargon he wrote in his Instagram post. "Well done buddy .. WHTCTW .. a Father's pride," Big B wrote on Thursday night, along with an image of a tweet by Abhishek about his latest digitally-released film "The Big Bull".

This was not the first time that the Bollywood veteran has used the acronym. Earlier, when Abhishek had announced the release of "The Big Bull", Big B had written: "Remember bhaiyu WHTCTW .. !!"

The 77-year-old superstar has an array of films lined up over the next months. He will be seen in "Jhund", " Mayday", "Goodbye", "The Intern", and "Brahamastra". He also has an untitled film coming up with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.