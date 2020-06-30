Image Source : INSTAGRAM@KARTIKAARYAN When Kartik Aaryan asked Sagarika Ghatge to convey his message to Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recalled the time when he jumped barricades to meet actress Sagarika Ghatge, in order to request her to convey a message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor on Monday shared a selfie that he clicked with Ghatge and had a fan moment. "2008 Mumbai Marathon! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge and also told her 'Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna' @iamsrk sir did she convey ?" Kartik tweeted.

Sagarika and Shah Rukh have worked together in the sports drama "Chak De! India". In the image that Kartik shared with his post, we can see Kartik sharing smiles with Sagarika as she takes a selfie. Back then, Kartik was still struggling. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2011 release, "Pyaar Ka Punchnama".

2008 Mumbai Marathon!! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge n also told her “Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna”@iamsrk sir did she convey ? 😂🏑 pic.twitter.com/Ns2QIDpWXv — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 29, 2020

Kartik Aaryan has been spending quality time with his mother and sister while at home during the lockdown. HE has been sharing interesting videos on social media in which his sister frequently makes appearances. During the release of Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime, the actor has the most amazing way to promote it.

He accepted the Gulabo Sitabo tongue twister challenge by Big B but got brutally trolled by his mother. The video showed Kartik trying to make a video when jis mother said, 'kya kar raha hai." The moment he told her that Big B has tagged him for this challenge, she trolled him saying, "Amitabh Bachchan ne tag kiya hai? Unke itne bure din aa gaye hai?" To add on to the insult, the actor's sister claimed, "Tag Karan Johar kar rahe hoge, Kartik Aaryan ho gaya galti se." Watch the video here-

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has many interesting movies lined up for release. He will be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

