When Irrfan Khan sang Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Saaya' for wife Sutapa, son Babil shares old video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K When Irrfan Khan sang Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Saaya' for wife Sutapa

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Thursday remembered his father with a lovely throwback video of his parents. Babil is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing old photos and videos of the late superstar with fans. He took to Instagram to share another throwback video that sees his parents walking hand in hand while singing a romantic Lata Mangeshkar song 'Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega.' At a point in the video both Sutapa and Irrfan are seen discussing if the correct lyrics of the song have "Mera Saaya or Tera Saaya."

"Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(," Babil wrote in the caption as he got emotional while dropping his mother at the airport.

Earlier, Babil posted a picture of his late father Irrfan photographing him as the duo sits near a lake. While the 'Hindi Medium' actor is all passionate to click his son's picture, Babil is all smiles to get photographed by his father. Babil captioned the photo, "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said "that's all you have to do." I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you."

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also left a comment on Babil's post by writing, "And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment."

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer. The family keeps sharing pictures of his grave.

A while back, Babil had shared a picture of Irrfan's grave adorned with roses and said, " "'When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.' - Tarkovsky . Here's to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage