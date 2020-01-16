When Hrithik Roshan wanted to quit Bollywood post Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai success

Hrithik Roshan made his debut with dad Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan's started off his career in what could be called a dream debut. The actor's first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai gave him the success that many don't get even after delivering many hits. Hrithik became an A-lister overnight and producers lined up to sign him in their films. Green-eyed Hrithik had all the masala for a Bollywood hero, from his looks to acting to his physique everything only added to the craze for him. Girls had found their dream boy and everyone wanted to dance as Hrithik danced in Ik Pal Ka Jeena. However, behind all this buzz, was Hrithik who wanted to quit films and acting post all the success he got.

Hrithik's dad and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai director Rakesh Roshan revealed this unknown fact in an interview with Quint. He said, "I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, ‘I can’t handle it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I’m not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me.’ I then explained to him, ‘Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don’t take it as a burden.’ And he understood.”

We are so glad that Hrithik Roshan listened to his dad's advice and continued to entertain us. Hrithik went on to give memorable performances in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Krrish Guzaarish, Super 30. The actor marked 20 years of his Bollywood career on January 14, 2020. Hrithik shared an Instagram post talking about his journey in Bollywood.